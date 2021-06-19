EMCO at three localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan from Monday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Four localities, three in Sabah and one in Kelantan will come under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from June 21 until July 4.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three localities in Sabah are Kampung Nelayan, Batu 10, Sandakan; Phase 1 and 2, Taman Digot, Penampang as well as Kampung Rancangan Silabukan Peringkat 4, Lahad Datu.

“The implementation of EMCO is to facilitate the Ministry of Health in conducting initial Covid-19 screenings to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection to other communities,” he said in statement on the development of Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

On the EMCO in Kelantan, Ismail Sabri said the locality is Taman Merbau Utama, Mukim Bukit Jawa, Selising, Pasir Puteh after MOH confirmed a spike in cases over a week when 41 positive cases were recorded with a high positivity rate of 17.7 per cent.

He said the standard operating procedure for all EMCO is the same as announced earlier and the people can obtain further information by accessing the National Security Council (MKN) website at www.mkn.gov.my.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said the implementation of EMCO in five localities in Sabah namely Felda Umas 4 in Kalabakan and Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat, Kampung Blok 31, Kampung Sentosa, Blok 5 Hilltop and Kampung Bukit Kukusan, Tanjung Batu in Tawau would be lifted tomorrow.

He said the EMCO in Kampung Gunung Senyum, Kuala Krau, Temerloh, Pahang and Eco Medi Glove workers’ hostel in Jalan Tembaga Kuning, Mukim Taiping, in Larut Matang and Selama district will be closed tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO in Rumah Panjang Bala anak Umba, Rumah Panjang Tulu anak Sli, Rumah Panjang Duah anak Entingi, Rumah Panjang Balik anak Gema, Sekolah Kebangsaan St Luke and Nanga Baoh Health Clinic which should have ended tomorrow has been extended to July 4 after MOH found infection is still taking place with new cases in the localities.

On compliance to the MCO standard operating procedure (SOP), Ismail Sabri said 718 individuals were detained for various violations yesterday and from the total, 663 were compounded, 49 remanded while six more were given bail.

He said among offences detected were failure to record entry at premises, not wearing face mask, and illegal interstate/inter-district travel as well as eating at food premises.

On Op Benteng, 58 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday.

Ismail Sabri added that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) also conducted 123 inspections at construction sites throughout the country yesterday and six were ordered to close for infringing the SOP. — Bernama