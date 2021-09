KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in two zones in Kedah and one locality in Sabah from Sept 6 to 19, following risk and Covid-19 infection trend assessment of the areas.

National Security director Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the locality in Sabah was the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) in Kota Kinabalu while the two zones in Kedah were in the Kuala Kedah sub-district in Kota Setar.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO in all the areas are similar to those announced previously,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Tapah Prison in Perak, which should have ended tomorrow has been extended till Sept 19.

The EMCO at 24 localities in Sabah, Pahang, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan meanwhile will end tomorrow following a report by the Health Ministry about the current situation in the areas.

The areas where the EMCO will end include Kampung Padas, Kampung Cenderamata 2, Kampung Cempaka, Kampung Inanam Laut, Kampung Bambangan Inanam, Kampung Kelingau, Kampung Lapasan and Taman Kuala Menggatal in Kota Kinabalu; Taman Semarak Indah, Taman Thien Vun, Taman Victoria, Taman King Fook and Kampung Kurnia Batu 4 in Tawau, Sabah.

The areas also include Kampung Tanjung Kapor in Kudat; Kampung Sulit Paitan and Kampung Matanggal Lama (Beluran) as well as Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Taman Mesra (Sandakan), Sabah; Kampung Telemin, Mukim Gua in Lipis and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Bot, Karak, Bentong (Pahang) as well as Pokok Sena Prison in Kota Setar (Kedah).

In Perak, the EMCO will end tomorrow in Pelantar Sungai Pinang Kecil in Pulau Pangkor as well as Kampung Telaga Bata, Kampung Kajang Sebidang and Kampung Bunut Sarang Burung in Tumpat district, Kelantan.- Bernama