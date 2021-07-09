EMCO: Cops to close several roads in Batang Padang

TAPAH: Several roads in the Batang Padang district will be closed starting at midnight due to the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Bidor and Batang Padang sub-districts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the closures involved the intersection of Jalan Rambai, Batu 3, Jalan Pahang; Jalan Chenderiang Lama; Railway Tunnel, Jalan Changkat Dermawan, Tapah Road; Jalan Bidor-Sungkai traffic light junction and in front of the Lhoist factory, Temoh near here.

“The Tapah district police headquarters advise the public to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the EMCO set by the National Security Council.

“The police will not compromise with any individual or party who breach the SOPs,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of the EMCO in Bidor and Batang Padang sub-districts from July 10 until July 23 following the rise in Covid-19 cases with 523 positive cases were recorded after screenings were conducted on 3,271 residents in the localities. — Bernama