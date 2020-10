KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for Alor Setar Prison, Kedah, which is supposed to end today, has been extended by 14 days to Nov 1.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the extension was due to the continued detection of new Covid-19 cases at the prison, apart from taking into account the request from the National Security Council and the advice from the Ministry of Health.

“This extension is to enable the implementation of continuous monitoring and screening in efforts to ensure the Covid-19 chain of infection is fully broken at the Alor Setar Prison, especially among the staff,” he told a virtual media conference via Defence Ministry Facebook site.

For the record, as of yesterday, 1,178 positive cases of Covid-19 involving 1,137 detainees and 41 prison staff have been recorded. -Bernama

