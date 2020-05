PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement-control order (EMCO) at six parcels around Selayang has been extended from May 4 to May 12, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“Six parcels around Selayang in Nothern Kuala Lumpur will have its EMCO extended to May 12. The six parcels are parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B) and parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar),“ he said in his daily briefing.

However, the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market will see its EMCO end today, along with those in Parcel A and B at Jalan 6/3A and Jalan 9/3A.

Ismail added, that areas where the EMCO ended yesterday were Menara City One, Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion, the An-Nabawiyyah Tahfiz Centre, and a house in Batu 23, Kampung Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat.