EMCO imposed in two localities in Pahang, one in Sabah — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more localities in Pahang and one in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 17 to 30 after a surge of cases with high infectivity rate was recorded within a week in the areas.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the areas involved were Kampung Paya Teh, Jerantut and Seri Kemunting, Kuantan, Pahang and Kampung Sungai Langgas in Kunak, Sabah.

Ismail Sabri in a statement today said, 35 positive cases were detected in Kampung Paya Teh, 16 cases in Seri Kemunting while Kampung Sungai Langgas recorded 17 positive cases.

Meanwhile he said, the EMCO at the Meranti Apartment, Midhill Apartment and Ramin Apartment along with the Vista Residence in Bentong, ends today, while in Sarawak, the EMCO at Rumah Panjang Luni, Manna, Nelson Chuat in Mukah would end tomorrow.

The EMCO will also be lifted tomorrow at five longhouses, namely Rumah Panjang Belayong, Muda, Tepi , Minggu and Undom in Jalan Bukut Balingian, Mukah, Sarawak much earlier than the scheduled date of May 20.

However the EMCO would be extended further at Rumah Panjang Jali Anak Empaling and Lanyau Anak Tuli, Bukit Dinding-Bergerik in Mukah, Sarawak until May 23.

He added that 551 individuals were arrested for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations yesterday, with 519 compounded and 32 remanded. — Bernama