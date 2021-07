KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Pahang will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Wednesday until Aug 10.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was taken after a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) took into account the Health Ministry's risk assessment and trend of Covid-19 infection in all the localities.

He said in Sabah, the eight localities involved are Kampung Kauran, Keningau; three villages in Sipitang, namely Kampung Menengah, Kampung Buang Sayang and Kampung Pasir Putih Sipitang; Kampung Mostyn Lama in Kunak; the Ladang Pontian Kuril Farm housing in Kinabatangan; Taman Kinarut Ria, Papar and Kampung Tawadakan in Kota Belud.

The EMCO in Kelantan will involve Kampung Telaga Tujoh, Labok, Machang, while in Pahang it will involve Sungai Klau and Sungai Chalit, Mukim Gali, Raub; IBN Highland construction site in Genting Highlands and Kampung Pagar Batu 6 Penjom in Lipis.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the EMCO in several localities involving Sabah and Johor, which was supposed to end tomorrow, would be extended until August 10.

The localities involved are FELDA Maokil, Muar, Johor and several localities in Sabah involving the area around Kampung Patikang Ulu, Keningau involving Kampung Patikang Ulu, Focus Lumber quarters, the Veracity factory and quarters, Hasil Jadi factory and quarters, IDA Driving Centre, Indonesian community settlement and Kampung Madsiang, Penampang.

The EMCO in FELDA Lembah Klau, Mukim Gali, Raub and Flat Taman Benus Jaya, Bentong in Pahang; Taman Muhibbah Fasa 1, 2 dan 3, Beaufort as well as Apartment Beverly Hills Phase 2 and Kampung Kobusak, Penampang in Sabah will end tomorrow as scheduled, he said.

“The EMCO in Kampung Kendaie and Kampung Bukit Batu, Lundu, Kuching will also end tomorrow while the EMCO in Kampung Bukit Tanah, Mukim Bukit Jawa, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan will end earlier than scheduled, also tomorrow,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 31 premises covering factories and business premises were ordered to close yesterday for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday, 438 individuals were arrested for violating SOPs and out of that number, 434 individuals were compounded while four others were remanded,“ he said.-Bernama