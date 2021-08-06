EMCO in 17 localities in three states from Aug 8 - Hishammuddin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten localities in Perak, four in Pahang and three in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sunday (Aug 8) until Aug 21.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said, in Perak, the EMCO will involve six localities in Pulau Pangkor, namely, Taman Seri Pangkor; Rumah Murah Pangkor; Ladang Kong Heap Lee; Kampung Tengah; Taman Desa Pangkor flats and Taman Desa Pangkor .

EMCO in Perak also involves the Horizon construction site in Kinta; Kampung Perlok Baru and Kampung Perlok in Mukim Sungkai, Batang Padang; as well as at the Batu Gajah Correctional Centre, Kinta.

“Localities in Pahang are Kuala Tahan in Jerantut and three other locations in Temerloh, namely, Taman Sri Layang, Taman Rimba and Taman Tualang Indah,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

In Sabah, the localities involved are University Condominium Apartment 2 and Rumah Murah Kepayan in Kota Kinabalu; and Kampung Lohan 1 in Ranau.

The EMCO at Ladang Pelitanah 1 & 2 workers’ quarters, Dalat in Mukah, Sarawak, has been extended until Aug 14, while the EMCO in Bandar Sinsuran, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has been extended until Aug 21.

Hishammuddin said, after studying the presentation on the current situation by the Ministry of Health, EMCO in Taman Hock Ann, Jalan Klang Lama, will be lifted tomorrow.

The EMCO involving several localities in Sabah, namely, in Taman Sabana Phase 1, Keningau; Kampung Berhala and Kampung Melayu Bumiputra, Sandakan; Kampung Nagapas, Jln Kebun Lama, Papar and Kampung Kolam, Kudat, will also be lifted tomorrow.

Apart from that, EMCO in five localities in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, namely, Taman Sepanggar, Blocks D & E of Angkasa Apartment; Kampung Sepakat Jaya; Kampung Rampayan and Kampung Lokub, is set to end tomorrow.

Commenting on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance operations yesterday, he said 67 premises were ordered to close immediately for failing to comply with SOPs.

He said that 194 individuals were issued compounds for violating SOPs and 31 others were remanded while in the ‘Op Benteng’, 15 illegal immigrants were detained and four land vehicles were seized.- Bernama