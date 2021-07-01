EMCO in 34 mukim in Selangor, 14 localities in KL, from July 3 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed in 34 mukim in Selangor and 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur for 14 days, starting this Saturday (July 3) to July 16.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement, said the 34 mukim involved in Selangor were in Petaling district (Mukim Petaling, Damansara, Sungai Buloh and Bukit Raja); Hulu Langat district (Mukim Hulu Langat, Ampang, Cheras, Kajang, Semenyih and Beranang); Sepang district (Mukim Dengkil, Labu and Sepang) and Gombak district (Mukim Batu, Rawang, Setapak, Hulu Kelang and Kuang).

Also involved are the Kuala Langat district (Mukim Tanjung 12 (1), Tanjung 12 (2), Teluk Panglima Garang, Morib, Bandar, Jugra and Batu); Klang district (Mukim Kapar and Klang); Kuala Selangor district (Mukim Ijok, Bestari Jaya and Jeram) and Hulu Selangor district (Mukim Serendah, Rasa, Ulu Yam and Batang Kali).

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, areas involved are the Sri Semarak People’s Housing Project (PPR); Batu Muda PPR; Wangsa Maju Section 1 and Section 2 flats; Kampung Padang Balang; Taman Koperasi Polis (Phase 1 and 2); Sri Sabah flats; Kampung Puah and Kampung Baru Air Panas PPR.

Desa Pandan flats (including Baiduri and Delima); Kampung Batu Muda; Kerinchi PPR; Bandar Baru Sentul and Taman Ikan Emas are also involved.

Ismail Sabri said that, with the implementation of the EMCO, all routes would be closed and controlled by the police, and residents would not be allowed to leave their homes except for a household representative to buy basic necessities within a radius of 10 kilometres.

He said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would also conduct targeted screening tests on all residents in the affected areas.

“The national immunisation programme coordinating committee also assured that the vaccination programme will be intensified in the affected areas,” he said.

According to him, interstate and interdistrict travel for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination at vaccination centres (PPV) outside the district or state of residence is allowed, by showing appointment details on the MySejahtera application, website or short messaging service (SMS).

He said that airports and ports were allowed to operate as usual, while public transport activities and services (trains, commuters, buses, taxis, ferries and e-hailing) would operate at 50 percent capacity, with the number of individuals in taxis and e-hailing limited to two, including the driver.

Ismail Sabri said that permission to travel to work was only for essential services or to carry out official government duties, with a confirmation letter from the employer or a valid employee pass, and no unnecessary movement outside the residential area after 8pm, except for emergency cases or with police permission.

“Employees who are not involved in essential services are not allowed to leave the EMCO area, and cannot travel to work during the EMCO period. Employers are required to comply with this order and allow employees to work from home.

“Only employees from essential services and factories and authorised business premises can use the previously issued Miti letter,” he said.

He said only the essential services sector would be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm such as utilities, cleaning and sewage.

He said the EMCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) also stipulated that only food factories and basic daily necessities such as rice, white bread, sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, fresh milk, baby milk formula, medicines and face masks were allowed to operate. — Bernama

More to come