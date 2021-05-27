EMCO in Bagan Serai: PLUS reminds highway customers to follow SOP

IPOH: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) highway customers are reminded to strictly adhere to the latest enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) following the latest Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented in the sub-district of Bagan Serai in Kerian, Perak effective today to June 9.

PLUS Head of Strategic Stakeholder Engagement Syed Mohammed Idid in a statement today said throughout this duration, all food and beverage (F&B) outlets at the Gunung Semanggol rest and service (R&R) area, both northbound and southbound, will only operate from 8am to 8pm and for takeaways, while dine-in is prohibited.

He said all R&R F&B outlets at other locations along PLUS highways are also operating from 8am to 8pm and for takeaways as well.

However, the public facilities at the R&Rs and lay-bys such as restrooms and surau are open 24/7.

“We urge our customers to adhere to the Covid-19 safety SOP and in the true spirit of #KitaJagaKita, we hope that everyone will register for their vaccination so as to protect ourselves, as well as those around us,” he said.

