PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at 18 residential areas in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Rompin will be lifted tomorrow.

To date, the Health Ministry has carried out 886 screenings and of this, 36 positive Covid-19 cases were detected.

However, the ministry confirmed that the infection in these localities are under control since the last positive case was recorded on Feb 4 and there was no pending sample left.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies, the government has agreed to end the EMCO at these residential areas starting Feb 20, which is earlier than the original scheduled of Feb 22,“ the ministry said.