PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) previously enforced at the Desa Bestari Flats, Batu Uban in Penang ended today.

“The EMCO in the vicinity was extended on Dec 18 and slated to end on Dec 31 but the Health Ministry has decided that the situation there is now under control,” said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,002 individuals have been arrested by the police for flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Ismail Sabri said.

“Out of that number, 854 were issued compounds while 148 were remanded,” he added.

From the 1,002 arrested, 687 were involved in night club or pub activities, 125 disobeyed social distancing requirements, 69 were individuals who failed to wear face masks, 63 were due to failure in providing customers with registration books or QR codes to record entry and the remaining 58 for violating other SOPs.

Ismail Sabri added the police made 49,603 checks yesterday to ensure that the SOPs were being obeyed.

“The checks were made by 2,454 teams which included 10,632 personnel. Some 15,000 premises were inspected which included supermarkets, restaurants, hawkers, factories, banks, and offices.”

Transport hubs such as airports and land and water transportation stations were also checked.

Besides that, a total of 35 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday alongside three land vehicles which were confiscated.

The police, with the army and border control officers had implemented a total of 115 roadblocks nationwide.