EMCO in Felda Kechau 6 and 9, Lipis, Pahang from Jan 22 to Feb 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented at Ladang Felda Kechau 6 and Ladang Felda Kechau 9 in Mukim Kechau, Lipis, Pahang from Jan 22.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made following the presentation of the risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trend in the two localities by the Health Ministry.

According to the statement released on Facebook, Rodzi said the EMCO in both localities was scheduled to end on Feb 4. — Bernama