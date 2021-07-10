EMCO in five localities in Sabah from July 12

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in five localities in Sabah, including three in Kota Kinabalu from July 12 to July 25, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in Kota Kinabalu, the localities involved were Kampung Suang Parai, Taman Kingfisher Sulaman and Bandaran Berjaya as well as QL Farm, Membalua in Tawau and Kampung Pikat, Bongawan, Papar.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Kampung Jawi-Jawi, Kota Belud, scheduled to be lifted tomorrow would be extended to July 25.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all EMCO areas are the same as previously announced,“ he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO enforced in six localities in Kuala Lumpur namely Wangsa Maju Section 1 and Section 2 flats, Kampung Puah, Desa Pandan flats (including Baiduri and Delima), Kampung Batu Muda and Taman Koperasi Polis (Phase 1), would end tomorrow, earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, he said 52 premises including factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered close for failing to comply with the SOPs.

He said yesterday the Compliance Operations Task Force team carried out 85,123 Covid-19 inspections and snap checks nationwide covering 2,226 factories, 14,916 business premises, 1,005 construction sites and 321 workers’ hostels.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said 417 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the SOPs, of which 408 were compounded while nine remanded for various offences.

On Ops Benteng he said an illegal immigrant was nabbed yesterday, adding that two land vehicles and a boat were also seized. — Bernama