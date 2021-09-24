EMCO in five localities in Sabah, Pahang from Sept 26 to Oct 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Three localities in Sabah and two more in Pahang will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 26 until Oct 9 following risk assessments done and Covid-19 infection trends in those areas.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a Facebook post, said in Sabah, the EMCO will involve Kampung Tinongian and Kampung Karagasan in Ranau and Base Camp Bornion Timber Sdn Bhd at Batu 46, Tulid, Keningau.

In Pahang, it involves the Jalan Karak Flats in Mentakab and the Orang Asli settlements in Pos Lenjang and Pos Titom, in Ulu Jelai, Lipis.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Pos Sinderut Mukim Ulu Jelai, Lipis and Kampung Pasu and Kampung Penderas in Kuala Krau, Pahang that was supposed to end tomorrow will be extended until Oct 9.

The EMCO in Felda Keratong 5, Rompin, Pahang; Kampung Ulu Groh, Kampar, Perak and Kampung Kopungit, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah will end tomorrow as scheduled.

-Bernama