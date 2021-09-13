EMCO in four localities in Sabah, two in Kelantan and one in Pahang beginning Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven localities - four in Sabah, two in Kelantan and one in Pahang - will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Wednesday until Sept 28, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN’s national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the affected localities in Sabah are two in Kota Kinabalu involving Kampung Warisan and Rumah Pangsa Tanjung Aru, and one each in Kalabakan (Kilang Fu Yee, Brantian) and Kota Marudu (Kampung Rugading).

For Kelantan, both localities involved are in Mukim Pengkalan Kubur, Tumpat, namely Kampung Bendang Pak Yong and Kampung Simpangan, while in Pahang the affected locality is Kampung Paya Pelong, Kerdau, Temerloh.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all these EMCO areas is similar to that announced previously,” he said in a statement uploaded on Facebook today.

Rodzi also said the EMCO in two localities, one each in Sabah, which is Kampung Lotong, Kota Marudu, and Pahang, namely Kampung Temalian, Mukim Ulu Dong, Raub, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to Sept 28.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in two localities in Sabah, namely Kampung Hidayat, Batu 4 in Tawau and Kampung Penangah in Tongod, will end tomorrow as scheduled.

The EMCO in three localities in Lata Rek, Mukim Olak Jeram in Kuala Krai, Kelantan involving Kampung Lata Tuai, Kampung Tok Uban and Kampung Kubang Kerian will also end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama