EMCO in four localities in Sabah, two in KL — Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Four localities in Sabah and two areas in Kuala Lumpur will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the EMCO in Sabah would be implemented in Kampung Pukat Tanjung Batu Laut and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih in Tawau, as well as Lorong 12, 15 and 16, Taman Fajar and Taman Murni People’s Housing Project, in Sandakan, effective June 27 to July 10.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kuala Lumpur which would begin tomorrow till July 9, involved Kampung Segambut Dalam, Segambut and Jalan Kubur, Pantai Dalam.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the targeted screening on the population and to curb the spread of Covid-19 to other areas,” he said in a statement on the Movement Control Order (MCO) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was taken after a risk assessment was carried out with various agencies under the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Mukim Bukit Besar and Mukim Serada, Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu; Universiti Utara Malaysia, Sintok (Kedah); Taman Villa Felca Nambazan, Penampang and Kampung Kadazan, Tawau as well as Kampung Lobou 1 and Kampung Bukit Permai in Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) would end as scheduled tomorrow.

Three localities in Sabah, namely Kampung Skim Cocos, Kunak; Taman Puri Warisan, Kota Kinabalu; and Taman Telipok Jaya, Tuaran, will also have their EMCO lifted tomorrow, earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said two factories and 11 business premises were ordered to close during inspections by the MCO Compliance Operation Task Force yesterday.

On the violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the MCO, he said 696 individuals were arrested yesterday, with 671 of them being compounded, while another 25 were remanded.

As for Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 25 illegal immigrants were detained and 14 land vehicles were seized yesterday. — Bernama