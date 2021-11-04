EMCO in Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Raub extended until Nov 18 — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Orang Asli Ruai, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang, which was supposed to end tomorrow, has been extended until Nov 18, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said in a statement posted on Facebook that the extension was done after evaluating the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and the Covid-19 infection trend in the locality.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at the Integrated Remote District Programme (PROSDET) Pantos, Mukim Ulu Jelai in Lipis, which began on Oct 8, will end today as scheduled. — Bernama