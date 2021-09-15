EMCO in Kampung Paya Mengkuang, Pahang from Sept 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented in Kampung Paya Mengkuang, Sanggang in Temerloh, Pahang from Sept 17-30, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the decision was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for the EMCO is like previously announced,“ he said in a statement posted on its Facebook page today.

Apart from that, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Dumpiring Bawah in Ranau, Sabah which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended until Sept 30.

He said the EMCO in Bentong Prison Complex and Quarters in Bentong, Pahang ended today, earlier than scheduled on Sept 17.

He added that the EMCO at the Mayvin 2 Estate Workers Housing in Telupid; Tagaruh Village in Kota Marudu; as well as the Cargo Timber sawmill and quarters in Kampung Biah, Keningau, all in Sabah will end tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters, in Mukah, Sarawak and Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang, Johor Bahru, Johor will end tomorrow on schedule. — Bernama