EMCO in Ladang Sime Darby Bukit Puteri, Lipis, Pahang extended to Dec 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Ladang Sime Darby, Bukit Puteri, Mukim Batu Yon 1 in Lipis, Pahang has been extended to Dec 3.

The EMCO in the area was earlier scheduled to end on Saturday (Nov 20).

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the extension was made after studying the Health Ministry (MOH) Covid-19 risk analysis and infection trend at the locality.

In this regard, he said there was no lifting of EMCO or new localities coming under order today. — Bernama