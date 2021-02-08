EMCO in Muadzam Shah, Rompin involving 18 residential areas - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in 18 residential areas in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Rompin from tomorrow (Feb 9) until Feb 22.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this is being done to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in those areas and for the Health Ministry (MOH) to carry out early detection through targeted screenings.

He said the MOH today reported an increase in Covid-19 cases involving residential area communities there, namely Desa Bidara; Desa Keranji; Taman Redan Perdana; Desa Teratai; Desa Melor; Desa Mawar 1 and 2; Desa Jati 1 and 2; Desa Anggerik; Desa Kenanga and Desa Tanjung; Desa Dahlia 1 and 2; Desa Cempaka; Desa Alamanda; Pinggir Pelangi and Desa Semarak.

“MoH has reported that 13 positive cases have been detected from the Hikmah cluster involving the Al-Muadzam Shah mosque congregation and their family members residing in these residential areas.

“MoH also confrimed there is a surge in cases involving the community as those 13 cases were recorded within 10 days,” Ismail Sabri said in a media statement on Movement Control Order (MCO) developments today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO will involve 9,085 residents and 2,178 households, but not the Satellite town.

Meanwhile, he said 950 people were detained yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), 838 of whom were compounded, 93 remanded and 19 released on bail.

Among the violations include failing to maintain physical distancing (217), unpermitted inter-district or state crossings (209), not wearing face masks (180) and operating business premises beyond permitted hours or without permission (41).

Also, Ismail Sabri said 7,139 foreign workers underwent Covid-19 screening tests yesterday, 66 of whom tested positive for the virus.

He said 319,762 migrant workers have been screened since Dec 1. -Bernama