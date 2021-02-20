EMCO in residential areas in Telok Ira Road, Temerloh

PETALING JAYA: An enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at residential areas around Telok Ira Road in Temerloh, Pahang from tomorrow, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the health authorities had carried out screening tests and detected an increased number of positive Covid-19 cases where a total of 72 individuals there tested positive.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies and with the directive from the Health Ministry (MOH), the government has decided that these residential areas will be under EMCO till March 6,“ he said.

The localities under EMCO are Taman Desa Bangau, Taman Seberang Damai, Taman Kenari, Taman Seberang Temerloh, Taman Jaya 7,2,3,4, Taman Kelisa and Desa Bangau.

He said with this enforcement, the Covid-19 situation at these residential areas would be under control to avoid the virus from spreading to the community.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Bandar Raub Perdana in Pahang would be lifted as of today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO was scheduled to end on Feb 25; however the positive cases were relatively low as there were only three cases out of 287 samples taken.