EMCO in Seremban: Several main roads in Nilai closed

SEREMBAN: Several major roads in Nilai areas bordering the districts of Jelebu, Port Dickson and Kajang, Selangor have been closed since yesterday following the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the Seremban district.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the administrative area of the Nilai District Police Headquarters consists of four sub-districts, namely Labu, Lenggeng, Pantai and Setul.

“The police together with the Seremban District Disaster Management Committee have agreed to close several main roads in the district and state borders by conducting roadblocks and will intensify Op Patuh operations in areas placed under the EMCO,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fazley said the implementation of EMCO was aimed at controlling the movement of residents in all the sub-districts involved, as well as curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The EMCO imposed on the entire district of Seremban came into effect from yesterday until July 22.- Bernama