EMCO in seven localities, including five in Sabah from Saturday — Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Five localities in Sabah and two more in Kedah will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from June 26 to July 9, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The localities affected in Sabah are Kampung Muhibbah, Menggatal in Kota Kinabalu; Tawau Prison and the prison quarters in Taman Ehsan (Tawau); Kampung Kuala Merotai (Kalabakan); Kampung Tahak, Membakut (Beaufort) and Indah Jaya flats (Sandakan).

In Kedah, it will involve the Sultanah Bahiyah polytechnic in Kulim and the Bestgrade Industrial area in Pokok Sena.

“The EMCO will help the Ministry of Health (MOH) curb the spread of infection from these localities to other areas and facilitate monitoring of quarantined residents,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said several localities under the EMCO in Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan were declared ended according to schedule and earlier than scheduled due to a decrease in cases, clusters brought under control and also after positive cases having received treatment.

The EMCO in Kampung Tajin, Kuala Berang, Terengganu; Taman Temerloh Jaya, Taman Temerloh Jaya Indah and Taman Temerloh Makmur in Temerloh (Pahang); Ladang Tereh Mill, Kluang (Johor) and Kampung Kolong 2, Kuching in Sarawak will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

The EMCO in Kampung Lakai, Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan which is slated to end on June 27 will end tomorrow.

Also ending tomorrow, ahead of schedule is the EMCO enforced at Rumah Panjang Bala anak Umba, Rumah Panjang Tulu anak Sli, Rumah Panjang Duah anak Entingi, Rumah Panjang Balik anak Gema, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) St Luke and the Nanga Baoh Health Clinic in Mukah, Sarawak.

On the MCO standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance Ismail Sabri said a total of 761 individuals were arrested for violating the SOP yesterday with 741 of them being compounded, 19 remanded while another was bailed.

Meanwhile, he said, 14 illegal immigrants were arrested and six land vehicles were seized in Op Benteng yesterday. — Bernama