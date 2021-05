KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed in several localities in Sabah, Johor and Kuala Lumpur from May 23 until June 5.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the EMCO would be enforced at Kampung Pagar Sungai Imam, Tawau; workers’ dormitories at Oceanic Fabric Mill and Purnabina factory in Kluang; and Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan and People’s Housing Project (PPR) Kampung Limau, Kuala Lumpur following the increase of Covid-19 cases with high infectivity rate.

“To date, the Health Ministry has conducted 35 screening tests at Kampung Pagar Sungai Imam in Tawau, of which 24 people tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 25 cases were recorded out of 33 screening tests conducted at the Oceanic Fabril Mill workers’ dormitory, while 31 infections were recorded from 99 screenings done at the Purnabina factory workers’ dormitory in Kluang.

In Kuala Lumpur, 76 positive cases were recorded at Kampung Batu Muda Tambahan while 59 residents at PPR Kampung Limau tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

In a related development, he said the EMCO at three villages in Mukim Bunut Susu in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, namely Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Bechah Palas and Kampung Tualang, scheduled to end tomorrow, would be extended from May 23 until June 5.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 550 individuals were detained yesterday for breaching the MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs), 532 of whom were compounded, 17 remanded and one person was released on bail.

The highest offence recorded was failing to record personal details or registration at premises with 193 cases followed by not wearing face masks (122), failing to adhere to movement restriction (72), failing to observe physical distance (57) and travelling across state or district without permission (four). — Bernama