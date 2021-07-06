EMCO in several localities in Pahang, Sarawak, Sabah from July 8-21 — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in several localities in Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah from Thursday (July 8) until July 21, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the EMCO in Pahang would involve Kampung Kerpal and Kampung Pinang in the Orang Asli village in Rompin, while the one in Sarawak involved Kampung Mambong in Kuching.

The EMCO in Sabah would involve Kampung Sri Menanti, Tawau; Kampung Kasuapan, Kampung Lok Urai, Kampung Pulau Gaya; and Kampung Pondo in Pulau Gaya, Kota Kinabalu.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to ensure that residents at risk of infection remained in the areas, thus facilitate the Ministry of Health (MOH) in carrying out early case detections,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

He said the enforcement of the EMCO was made after the risk evaluation was jointly carried out by the various agencies in the MCO technical committee and on the advice of the MOH.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the government agreed to end the EMCO in Kampung Kuala Merotai, Kalabakan, Sabah on Thursday, a day earlier than the scheduled July 9.

The EMCO in Kampung JKR Lama and Kampung Pangi Hujung in Kunak; Kampung Kebayau, Kota Belud; as well as Kampung Likas, Kota Kinabalu will also end on July 8.

Meanwhile, 27 premises comprising factories, businesses, construction sites and workers’ quarters have been ordered to close for violating government directives and the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) during inspections and snap checks carried out by the Compliance Operation Task Force yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said 548 individuals were arrested for violating the SOP yesterday and, of the total, 539 were compounded and nine remanded. — Bernama