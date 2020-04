PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in two areas in Simpang Renggam, Johor will end tomorrow (Tuesday), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) announced.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said as such, the restrictions under the strict lockdown imposed there would be lifted, and residents would only have to adhere to the standard MCO implemented nationwide.

The areas concerned are Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid.

Simpang Renggam was the first location in the country to be declared under the EMCO on March 27, after 61 residents were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The order was supposed to end on April 9, before it was extended twice until April 28.

Ismail however said the EMCO in two specific premises in Kampung Paya Lebar, Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat would have their orders extended for another week.

The Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah and a house in Batu 23 will now be under strict lockdown until May 5.