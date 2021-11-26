EMCO in Sungai Ruan Puspen, Pahang from Nov 28 to Dec 11 — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at the Sungai Ruan Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Raub, Pahang from Nov 28 to Dec 11.

National security secretary-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made based on the risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the Covid-19 infection trend in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure for the EMCO is the same as that announced earlier,” he said in a statement on the National Security Council Facebook page tonight. — Bernama