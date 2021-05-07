EMCO in three villages in Mukim Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas from May 9-22 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Tualang and Kampung Bechah Palas in Mukim Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas, Kelantan will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 9-22.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the three villages.

He said that, so far, the three localities had recorded 120 positive cases, with 42 in Kampung Paya Ular, 26 in Kampung Tualang and 52 in Kampung Bechah Palas.

“After conducting the risk assessment with several agencies under the MCO Technical Team and, on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), the government has agreed to implement the EMCO in these villages.

“This is to facilitate early screening and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to nearby villages,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Sekolah Menengah Sains Banting, Kuala Langat, Selangor and Maahad Tahfiz Sains Tanah Merah, Kelantan ended today as scheduled.

He also said that the EMCO at Kampung Muhibbah Raya, Tawau, Sabah, would end tomorrow as scheduled as well.

“A total of 990 screening tests were conducted at the Sekolah Menengah Sains Banting, with 113 of them being confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“The MOH also confirmed that there is a decrease in the number of cases while the clusters are under control, with the last four cases recorded on May 3. Apart from that, the early screening of 166 students from the non-risk group also returned negative,” he said.

He also said that at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Tanah Merah, the MOH had carried out 866 screening tests, of which 431 were confirmed Covid-19 positive, but there had been a drop in the number of cases and the clusters were under control.

Ismail Sabri also said that 486 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP), with 473 of them compounded and 13 remanded.

Among the offences were failure to record personal details or register at the entrance of premises (183 cases), entertainment outlet activities (136 cases) and not wearing face masks (73 cases).

He said the government had instructed the police to intensify SOP compliance monitoring at states and hotspots areas identified under the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.

In Ops Benteng, 21 illegal immigrants were arrested and 10 land vehicles seized. The authorities also detected 161 boats and ships in the country’s waters through 10 sightings.

On the mandatory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers, Ismail Sabri said one out of the 140 workers screened yesterday tested positive. — Bernama