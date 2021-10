KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in two localities in Lipis, Pahang will be lifted as scheduled, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement on Facebook today, he said EMCO in the two localities, at Ladang Felda Kechau 9, Mukim Kechau and Taman Teratai, Mukim Budu began on Oct 2.

He said the order was terminated after studying the latest situation tabled by the Health Ministry. — Bernama