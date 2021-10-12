EMCO in two localities in Pahang to end on Oct 13 — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in two localities in Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement issued via Facebook today, he said the two localities involved were Kampung Tementong, Mukim Cheka 1 in Lipis, which was placed under EMCO on Sept 16, and Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Boh, Pos Menson, Mukim Ulu Telom in Cameron Highlands, which had been under EMCO since Sept 30.

The decision to end the EMCO in these two localities was made after studying the Health Ministry’s risk assessment on the current situation, he said. — Bernama