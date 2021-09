KUALA LUMPUR: Two localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 9 to 22, following a risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the trend of Covid-19 infection in the area.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement today, said that the localities involved are Kampung Sugiang Baru in Tenom and Kampung Rapak in Ranau.

The EMCO in Kampung Rempayan Laut, Kota Belud, Sabah, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until Sept 22.

Meanwhile, the EMCO implemented in three localities in Pahang and eight localities in Sabah has been lifted today as scheduled.

The EMCO in eight localities in Sabah, two in Pahang and three localities in Kelantan has also been lifted today, earlier than scheduled. — Bernama