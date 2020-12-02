EMCO in zone B, zone C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh extended until Dec 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Zone B and Zone C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh, Perak will be extended for another seven days from Friday (Dec 4) until Dec 10, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said this was because they have yet to receive the results for the remaining samples of the Covid-19 screenings.

“The government had earlier placed these areas under the EMCO from Nov 20 to Dec 3. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has carried out 1,793 tests and 66 positive cases have been recorded in the localities.

“Based on the advice of and risk assessment carried out by the MOH, the meeting (of the National Security Council) today agreed to extend the EMCO in these localities,” he told the daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) development here, today.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also announced the end of the EMCO at the Seberang Perai Prison and its staff quarters today.

He explained that so far, the MOH had carried out 3,254 screenings and recorded a total of 606 Covid-19 positive cases.

“The MOH confirmed that the last positive case reported was on Nov 29 and that the results of all the screenings had been received,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre (PTS), Sandakan Prison and Taman Wira Prison Quarters in Sandakan would end tomorrow, as scheduled.

He said that for the Tawau PTS, the MOH conducted 2,613 screenings and a total of 774 positive cases were recorded.

“The MOH confirmed that the last positive case reported was on Nov 30 and no more samples are awaiting results.

“For the Sandakan Prison and Taman Wira Prison Quarters, the MOH carried out 1,809 screenings and a total of 799 positive cases were recorded. The MOH confirmed that the last case reported was on Nov 27,” he said, adding that all the results had been received.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO at Kampung Nahaba, Kampung Tegudon in Kota Belud, Sabah would end tomorrow.

He said the MOH carried out 830 screenings in Kampung Nahaba and 139 tests in Kampung Tegudon, with 50 positive cases recorded in Kampung Nahaba.

“So far, the MOH has confirmed that there is a downward trend in positive cases and the situation is under control. Based on the advice and risk assessment of the MOH, the MKN has agreed to end the EMCO in these localities as scheduled,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the government has enforced the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) by taking action against employers who failed to provide housing facilities as stipulated under the Act.

He explained that following inspections carried by the Human Resources Ministry regarding the matter, a total of 21 investigation papers had been opened.

He also said that police had arrested 290 individuals for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday. -Bernama