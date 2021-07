SEREMBAN: No barbed wire fences would be installed in Seremban during the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from midnight tonight until July 22, police said today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said instead, two more roadblocks would be mounted, at the Rantau border heading towards Port Dickson.

“Before the addition of the two roadblocks, there were eight roadblocks in Seremban district. The police will ensure proper movement control and so far there is no need to erect barbed wire fences,“ he told reporters after presenting Op Bantu aid to several members of the public affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohd Said said the roadblocks would be manned by 300 personnel, including soldiers.

He reminded the public to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) for the good of everyone.

Mohd Said said for economic reasons, traders are allowed to operate on condition of obtaining clearance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries while smallholders must get approval letters from police stations in order to trade. — Bernama