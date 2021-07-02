EMCO: No barbed wires for 34 sub-districts in Selangor — Arjunaidi

SHAH ALAM: No barbed wires will be set up at the 34 sub-districts in Selangor during the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from midnight today until July 16.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police would, instead, boost controls at roadblocks.

He said police would utilise 80 percent of the nearly 14,000 personnel and officers for standard operation procedure (SOP) compliance operations in the EMCO areas so as to ensure no individual crossed boundaries.

“What we will do is that we will have roadblocks at the normal routes the public used to cross areas (between sub-districs and districts).

“We will also station monitoring teams to ensure no one crossed districts or states,” he said in an online portal interview today, adding that other than the 120 to 140 roadblocks, police would also increase mobile roadblocks or snap checks.

As such, he urged those residing in Selangor but need to go to work outside the state or vice-versa to furnish their employers’ and ministries’ letters of consent at the roadblocks.

Arjunaidi said the EMCO was a right move to ensure positive Covid-19 cases in the state could be reduced and not spread to other states.

“For this reason, it is important that we isolate movements so that the pandemic does not spread in the next two weeks. If we all give our cooperation, we may be able to get out of the EMCO (period) much earlier,” he said.

The EMCO in Selangor involves 34 sub-districts in eight districts, namely Petaling; Hulu Langat; Sepang; Gombak; Kuala Langat; Klang; Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor. — Bernama