EMCO: Pahang govt mobilises immediate aid to Tioman

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government mobilised food supply and necessities to Tioman Island where the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced beginning March 16.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the aid mission will be coordinated by Pahang Human Resource, Sports and Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, who is also Tioman assemblyman.

The aid delivery will involve government agencies, including the Rompin district and land office, Social Welfare Department and the Pahang Social Action Council.

“The state government’s priority is the health and welfare of residents on the island. We hope the 600 families there will not be greatly affected by the enforcement of the EMCO there.

“I hope the residents will be patient and cooperate fully with the authorities and comply with all the standard operating procedures set,” he said in a statement here today.

Senior Minister (Security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) announced today that the EMCO will be enforced at Tioman Island from March 16 to 29 after the Health Ministry confirmed a drastic rise in cases in the locality with a high infectivity rate within the community.

He said that till March 14, the Health Ministry has conducted 48 screening tests and recorded 16 positive cases.- Bernama