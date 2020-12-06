EMCO: Police to mount roadblocks at flats in Relau, Batu Uban

GEORGE TOWN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will mount roadblocks at the flats in Persiaran Paya Terubong, Relau and Flat Desa Bistari Blocks A and B, Batu Uban from Dec 7 to 20 as these two localities have been declared as red zone areas and placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said that a total of 265 policemen, with assistance from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel will be assigned to monitor the areas.

“Apart from roadblocks, PDRM will also place checkpoints to monitor the movements of the residents so that they remain inside the EMCO areas.

“Meanwhile, during the two-week extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Mukim 13, there are no district restrictions on inter-state and inter-district travel.

“The police have set up three special monitoring teams to monitor Mukim 13 with the cooperation of the Penang City Council (MBPP),” he said in a press conference here, today.

Soffian said as many as 10,000 residents at the flats in Persiaran Paya Terubong, involving 2,730 units, will be affected, including the closure of grocery stores, multipurpose halls and surau, while at Flat Desa Bistari, 2,000 residents from 520 units are expected to be affected.

Commenting on the report that a number of residents consisting of foreigners, especially in Desa Bistari, who fled the area following yesterday’s announcement, Soffian said the police were ready to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) to track down the individuals involved. -Bernama