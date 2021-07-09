EMCO proposal leak, Melaka state govt lodges police report

MELAKA: The Melaka state government lodged a police report on Tuesday following the dissemination of confidential information about a proposal to impose Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Ayer Keroh which went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the dissemination of the information not only forced the state government to retract the proposal, but it also created unrest among the 15,000 residents there.

“The police report was made to ensure that those who are responsible will be prosecuted for their action because they caused unrest among the community.

“We lodged the report on behalf of the state government, but we have been told that another person has also made a police report on the same matter,” he told reporters after inspecting the drive-through vaccination centre at Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here today.

Meanwhile, Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad confirmed receiving two reports on the matter on Tuesday.

He said the police reports were received at the Ayer Keroh police station at 2.30pm and the case was being investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Bernama