EMCO: Three people can travel in private car for medical, vaccination purposes — MOT

PUTRAJAYA: A maximum of three people, including the driver, are allowed in a private vehicle for healthcare, medical or vaccination purposes following the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, said the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

“Use of private vehicles for inter-state and inter-district travels for vaccine jabs at vaccination centres is allowed, with MySejahtera appointments and other relevant information as travel permission,“ it said in a statement on EMCO in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur today.

The EMCO will be imposed in 34 sub-districts (mukim) in Selangor and 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur from tomorrow (July 3) to July 16.

The MOT said only one person from each household would be allowed to use their vehicle of any seating capacity to obtain necessities within a 10-kilometre radius of their residence.

“Police permission is required for additional persons to be allowed,“ it said.

It also said that only two persons, including the driver, were allowed in a taxi or e-hailing vehicle.

Meanwhile, public transport activities like trains, commuters, buses and ferries would be allowed to operate at 50 percent passenger capacity during the EMCO.

It said the approval letters obtained from MOT’s Logistics Industry Information System (SMILE) were still valid for travel during the EMCO in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Applicants do not need to download a new letter if they have been granted one previously,“ it said.

The system is reserved for logistics and commercial transportation sector companies which include air and maritime transportation, courier services and warehousing during the Movement Control period.

The MOT said the commercial transportation and activities related to the supply chain of essential services via land, air and sea were allowed to operate during the EMCO, including food and parcel delivery services, while airports and ports may continue to operate as normal.

“Port services and related enterprises including shipyards, lighterage, cargo and commodity handling, pilotage, and loading or unloading within port areas are permitted,“ MOT said.

Meanwhile, loading and unloading activities outside of port areas under EMCO would be permitted only for approved essential services, it said.

“The number of passengers allowed on commercial and logistics vehicles is subject to their respective vehicle registrations,“ it said.

The MOT said counter services operated by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM) and Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) would be closed during the EMCO, but the restriction was not applicable for counter services in Kuala Lumpur that are not within the EMCO localities.

On June 30, the MOT announced the re-opening of counter services under Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan for transactions and services that could not be conducted online and that physical attendance would only be via appointments. — Bernama