EMCO: two people allowed in one car in Labuan

LABUAN: The Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee has given a leeway to the standard operating procedure under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) by allowing two people to travel in one vehicle, beginning today.

Its chairman Rithuan Ismail said they must however be close family members and the movement is to buy food and daily essentials or sending (a family member) who is in the essential services sector to the workplace.

Before this, Labuan’s EMCO SOP only allowed the household head to go out to buy food and other daily necessities.

“The relaxation is given after considering the fact that there are family members without a vehicle to go to their workplace and also given for the purpose of seeking healthcare or medical services,” he told reporters after visiting the police road block in Jalan Tun Mustapha today.

Rithuan said family members (husband and wife or siblings) having vaccination appointments on the same day are also allowed to travel in one vehicle with proof on the MySejahtera application.

“As the EMCO is not enforced in each sub zone (Labuan has five sub zones), the online food business can be carried out from one zone to another,” he added.

Rithuan also reminded travellers to equip themselves with a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result before being allowed to enter the duty-free island.

“Prior to this new interstate travel condition, we only required travellers to have a negative RTK-Antigen test result and no quarantine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labuan police chief Supt. Ahmad Jawila who was present at the roadblock, said police have recorded better compliance with the EMCO among the public, with 95 per cent compliance rate on the first day of the order.

“We can see that the town centre is clear because people are staying home...and the over 700 vehicles passing through the main road block here are actually workers in the essential services sector and those who have received their vaccination appointment,” he added.

Ahmad said police mounted two road blocks, with the one in Jalan Patau-Patau having checked nearly 800 vehicles on the first day of the EMCO. — Bernama