Emergency closure of Shah Alam toll plaza due to flood

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has totally closed its Shah Alam toll plaza and interchange at 2pm today due to flood.

At press time, PLUS informed that mandatory exits have been activated at Subang and Seafield toll plazas for southbound and northbound traffic, and the entry lane at Bukit Raja as well as the Setia Alam ramp to Shah Alam are also closed.

Highway customers who are cut off between Setia Alam to Shah Alam and Subang towards Shah Alam/ ELITE Expressway are required make an emergency U-turn via temporary access provided by PLUS.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said its personnel are on the ground working to manage the situation and assisting with the traffic flow.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this flooding due to the continuous heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Our toll plaza will be reopened once we confirm it is safe,” said Zakaria in a statement, also advising road users to follow warning signages and authorities’ directives on site.

PLUS has alerted all highway customers via its Variable Messaging System (VMS) about the closure and will release further information as soon as it becomes available, the statement read.

Updated information will also be posted on the PLUS website www.plus.com.my and social media platforms including PLUS Malaysia Facebook and Twitter, it said. — Bernama