Emergency in Sarawak necessary to postpone election, prevent Covid-19 becoming more serious - PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: The emergency in Sarawak from Aug 2 to Feb 2 next year had to be proclaimed as a means of postponing the state election and preventing Covid-19 from becoming more serious in the state, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement today, the PMO stated that the emergency will ensure that Sarawak shall hold the state election after it has ended or terminated earlier.

The statement explained that the Cabinet, in a meeting on July 21, agreed to advise Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to give His Majesty’s consent for the proclamation of the emergency for the whole of Sarawak after the current nationwide emergency ends tomorrow (Aug 1).

“In this regard, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after consulting with the Sarawak Government, consented to the proclamation of the emergency for the entire state of Sarawak which will be in effect from Aug 2, 2021, to Feb 2, 2022,“ the statement said.

A government gazette dated July 30 said Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that the emergency is to suspend the state election in order to prevent any further increase in the spread of Covid-19 if the election is held.

As the ongoing nationwide emergency, proclaimed on Jan 11, will end on Aug 2, the Sarawak state election would have to be held within 60 days from Aug 2 in accordance with Article 21(4) of the Sarawak State Constitution if the state is no longer under an emergency.

-Bernama