Emergency, left lanes of Tapah-Bidor stretch to be temporarily closed

IPOH: The emergency and left lanes between Tapah and Bidor from KM335.70 to KM336.65 (southbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) will be closed for five days beginning Monday (July 18) for maintenance works.

In a statement today, Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said the right lane from KM335.70 to KM336.65 (southbound) will remain accessible to all vehicles.

“PLUS prioritises the safety and comfort of highway users and continuously undertakes various efforts and initiatives to improve both aspects.

“As such, all highway users heading south are strongly advised to plan their journey using the PLUS application to get the latest traffic information via CCTV feeds and adhere to all traffic signages as well as instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the affected stretch,” it said.

Highway users can contact the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for the latest traffic information or to get help in the event of emergencies. — Bernama