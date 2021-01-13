Emergency, MCO, CMCO for benefit of people and country

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: The proclamation of Emergency as well as the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to curb the spread of COVID-19 that will come into effect tomorrow (Jan 13) is for the good of the country and safety of its people.

Therefore, although Malaysians will have to follow various standard operating procedures (SOPs), they remain steadfast in going on with their daily life as normal as possible, including aiding those affected by floods and the pandemic itself.

In Kedah, Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Emergency, MCO and CMCO would help the people and country, especially by ensuring public health was at a stable level following the growing threat of COVID-19 as well as the recent floods.

“I think this is the right time for all politicians who love prioritising their own agenda to stop it and focus on health and public interest, our nation and its people. These are more important,” he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Council meeting meeting today.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Kedah branch of the Association of Peninsular Malaysia Students (GPMS) took the initiative to create a Mini Food Bank to supply free food to the (asnaf) eligible groups in three districts in the state throughout the CMCO period.

Kuala Kedah GPMS president, Amirul Syahir Musa said the food aid including rice, canned sardines and sauces would be distributed to the needy in Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Pokok Sena districts.

He said that currently, almost 500 families in the three districts and 200 asnaf families have benefited from the initiative.

In Rompin, Deputy Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the country’s administration was still carrying on as usual and everyone’s priority, and whether the federal or state governments’, should be helping those affected by the floods.

“We will go to the ground and do whatever is required and ensure that the aid needed is provided immediately. Our priority is to work, even during the Emergency or MCO period. We understand the need for the Emergency due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The CMCO enforced in Pahang will not stop us from working because the agencies involved in the post-flood operations can travel between states...during the Emergency, I think we can get more work done than other things like politicking,” he said after attending a flood assistance programme today.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Youth Council president, Jufitri Joha urged the government to channel cash incentives or any other type of aid to the poor and vulnerable groups.

In Kota Kinabalu, people were out and about in shopping malls, unafraid of the enforcement of the MCO tomorrow, and instead shopping as usual for daily necessities.

Misar Nurajat, 65, said he came to the shopping mall not to prepare for the MCO but to buy the usual groceries, including rice, milk and other foodstuff.

“We cannot continue to panic buy because shops and malls will operate as usual. We only have to ensure that we have enough supplies at home,” he added.- Bernama