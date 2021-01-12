Emergency not a coup, says PM

PETALING JAYA: The emergency declared by the King is not a form of military coup.

“No curfew order will be executed. Instead the civilian government will continue to function as usual,“ Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised live broadcast today.

In the meantime, the prime minister also said there will be no parliamentary or state assembly meetings until a later date set by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In addition, a general election, state elections and by-elections also cannot be held during the emergency.

“We understand that the people are not in favour of an election to be held after the situation following the recent Sabah elections.

Hence, an independent special committee on Covid-19 will be set up to study and make recommendations to the King,” he said.

This committee will consist of government and opposition MPs and health experts, he added.

The prime minister added that there are parties urging elections to be held.

“I have no intention of not holding elections. This decision for an emergency is in line with syariah law to take care of life. It becomes my duty to take care of the lives of the people. Therefore, I emphasise that elections will be announced and held as soon as the special committee opines that the epidemic is under control. This is my commitment and promise for me to fulfill,” he said

He assured the people that during this period of emergency, the judiciary will continue to function to uphold the law and that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will continue to defend the independence of the judiciary and will never interfere in court proceedings.

“The judistry will continue to be the beacon of justice in our country and I will never interfere in the business of the court,” he said.

Muhyddin also added that functional economic activity will be subjected to SOPs and current orders.

“The government will ensure that it continues to operate as usual. To all the stakeholders who are currently monitoring what is happening in Malaysia, I emphasise that Malaysia is open for business in facing this challenging time. This period of emergency will give us much needed calm and stability as well as enable us to focus on the economic recovery and regeneration,” he noted in his speech.

He reminded that the government has had a six stage strategy in place for economic recovery since March last year and which was incorporated in the Budget 2021

“Continued stability of course will enable us to sustain and build upon the economic recovery trajectory we have been working hard for since last year,“ he stressed.

“I strongly warn anyone who threatens the government’s efforts in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economy will face firm actions. This is to ensure the welfare of the people and the security of the country is taken care of,” he added.