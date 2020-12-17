Emergency proclamation in Gerik, Bugaya for safety of people - Constitutional experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Some constitutional experts are of the view that the Proclamation of Emergency for the Gerik parliamentary constituency in Perak and the Bugaya state constituency in Sabah, is important to ensure that the people are safe and not at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

According to them, the Proclamation of Emergency based on Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution shows the government’s seriousness in slowing the chain of Covid-19 transmission which would have grave effects on the economy and national security.

Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof said the government must have explained the situation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after seeking advice from the Health Ministry on the potential risk as what had happened during the Sabah state election last September.

The Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) constitutional expert said the King made the right decision in giving his consent as this was to ensure the interests and well-being of the people in the two constituencies are protected.

Yesterday, it was reported that Al-Sultan Abdullah has consented to the Proclamation of Emergency for the Gerik parliamentary constituency and Bugaya state constituency, thus canceling and postponing the by-elections for the two seats scheduled for Jan 16, 2021.

Another constitutional expert from Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain said the Proclamation of Emergency was a preventive measure from greater threats to security, economic life and national order.

“Currently, Covid-19 is still spreading and the number of infection is increasing. The two areas will be at risk if the by-election is to be held and from past experience, we saw the surge of new clusters.

“I am confident that after considering all these threats, His Majesty was satisfied that there is a need to declare a state of emergency at the request of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. This also shows His Majesty’s concern for the people,“ he said.

The emergency declaration would definitely come as a relief to frontline workers who have been devoting their time and energy to contain the pandemic, he added. -Bernama