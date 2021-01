KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM) has assured that its service delivery system will not be affected by the recent Emergency proclamation.

The department, in a statement said all ATM veteran-related affairs including the distribution of welfare assistance, retirement and medical benefits management, would run as usual in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) set.

“All ATM veterans understand the need to proclaim emergency and will carry out their responsibilities as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, according to the value that they hold strongly, instilled during and after leaving the service,” JHEV ATM said.

It said, the Emergency proclamation can enhance the effectiveness of the MCO implementation in containing the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“The move will also ensure stability, safeguard the people’s wellbeing and enable the government to remain focused on efforts to restore the economy,” the statement said.

On Jan 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an Emergency that will be enforced up to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain Covid-19 in Malaysia. -Bernama