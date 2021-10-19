Emergency repairs on burst pipe in Salak Tinggi completed - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Emergency repairs on a burst pipe near Simpang 3 LBJ, Jalan B48, Kampung Chinchang in Salak Tinggi, Sepang were completed at 2 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said in a statement that water supply had been restored to consumers from 2.30 pm in stages at 145 areas in Sepang and 11 areas in Kuala Langat after repairs were finished.

“Water supply is scheduled to be fully restored by 10 am, Wednesday, Oct 20,” she said.

According to Elina, the period of disruption and restoration of water supply varied with the distance of a consumer’s location and the water pressure of the distribution system.

She said Air Selangor had mobilised water tankers to the affected areas with priority accorded to critical services like hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral ceremonies.

She advised consumers to maintain physical distancing and use face masks when collecting water from the lorry tankers.

Elina said consumers can refer to all official communication channels such as the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor hotline at 15300 for the latest information on the incident.

Enquiries and complaints can be directed to the Help Centre at website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app, she said.- Bernama