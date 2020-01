PETALING JAYA : Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff is expected to be charged in court tomorrow over cases related to corruption and power abuse.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement yesterday said Abdul Rahman will face three charges under the Penal Code at the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur at 9am.

The commission did not elaborate on details of the cases related to the EMGS official.

The EMGS which is owned by the Education Ministry is a company formed in 2012 to promote the Malaysian education sector to foreign students.

It also undertakes the management and processing of study visas and health insurance for foreign students.

Last year, it was reported that a newly-registered political party had called on the ministry to terminate the contract given to EMGS to manage study visas, claiming the company had charged RM1,000 for each student for the purpose.

The party, which subsequently did not take off, said that most of the processing work for student visas was done by the Immigration Department which charged only RM160 prior to the contract being awarded to EMGS in 2014.

It was also reported that on Wednesday last week, MACC officers had visited the EMGS office in Kuala Lumpur to carry out its investigations.

Abdul Rahman was quoted as saying that the MACC had gone over to investigate the EMGS following a complaint lodged by an ex-employee over an expenditure on Ramadan dates.

He had also said that there were no discrepancies in the purchase which was approved by the higher-ups of the EMGS