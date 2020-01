KUALA LUMPUR: Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamed Shariff, who was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) last week, will again face court action tomorrow for money-laundering.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Sunday that Abdul Rahman will be charged at the special court in Johor Baru at 9am.

He will be charged following Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 laws.

On Jan 13, Abdul Rahman, 63, was charged with CBT at the sessions court here for the alleged misappropriation of RM178,000 belonging to Yayasan Pengurusan Ilmu.

He pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail at RM100,000.

The EMGS, which is owned by the Ministry of Education (MOE), is a company formed in 2012 to promote Malaysian education to foreign students.

It also sees to the management and processing of study visas and health insurance for foreign students.